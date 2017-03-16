ICYMI: deadly 2014 bank robbery in Cairo, Illinois

It's been almost three years since two women were killed in a bank robbery in Cairo, Illinois. The court case for the suspect, James Watts, is still underway.



If you need a refresher on what happened, we have outlined a timeline of the events below.

On May 15, 2014, a man entered First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois with a knife and a gun and demanded money. After police arrived, they found three women severely wounded in the employee break room.



Two of those women, 52-year-old Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and 52-year-old Nita Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky, died from their stab wounds.



The third woman, who was 23-years-old at the time, survived.



After the robbery, the suspect took an employee's car and drove away towards Missouri. About two hours later James Watts was found driving on Interstate 57 in the car and a police chase began.



Watts stopped near the railroad train trestle that spans the Ohio River near Cairo. Police were involved in a stand-off with Watts for about two hours before capturing him.



During the standoff, Watts allegedly asked officers if the women were dead. The officers told him no and Watts responded with, "Yes they are. I made sure of it."



Watts was also allowed to call his mother during the two hour standoff and told her that, "I killed that woman."



During their investigation, police learned that Watts had a connection to one of the victims, Anita Grace. Grace had filed a complaint against Watts in 2009.



Watts is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death and felon in possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.



On March 13, 2017, two more people were charged in connection to the deadly robbery.



Otha Don Watkins is charged with conspiring with Watts about the robbery. Prosecutors say they met at a McDonald's days before to talk about it.



Meanwhile Sharita Tipler is charged with giving a gun to Watkins knowing he's a convicted felon.



Watts is scheduled to be in court on Thursday and is expected to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.











