Murder trial delayed for Illinois doctor charged with death of wife

The murder trial of a Harrisburg, Illinois, doctor charged with killing his wife has been delayed.



Brian Burns is accused of killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns, burning her body, and spreading the ashes to try to hide it.



Burns was set to go to jury trial for murder on March 22. That jury trial has now been delayed and a status hearing has been set for May 19.



Burns is also charged with trying to pay an undercover detective $1,000 from jail to kidnap the Saline County state's attorney.



The state has decided to file a motion to move forward with those conspiracy and kidnapping charges.

Burns will be back in court Friday morning to discuss the conspiracy charges.