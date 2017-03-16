Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Friday is St. Patrick's Day- a time where many celebrate their Irish heritage. Surveyors at Offers.com found 37.1% of Americans plan to celebrate in 2017. If those asked were of Irish descent, that number jumped to 63%.









After reviewing heritage along with Google search data and St. Patrick's Day participation data, researchers found people in Rhode Island are the most likely to celebrate. Here's how our states rank:

10. Illinois

35. Missouri

36. Tennessee

48. Kentucky

