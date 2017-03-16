Paducah police looking for woman who stole scrubs

Paducah police are looking for a woman accused of stealing clothes from a local business.



A woman went into Uniform Headquarters on 232 Lone Oak Road just before noon on Wednesday.



The owner said the woman took a bag and hid scrub tops and bottoms in it. She then walked out of the store with the bag full of clothes.



The woman allegedly stole more than $200 worth of merchandise.



Anyone with information on this woman's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.