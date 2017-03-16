Teen reported runaway found, returned home

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a teenager who was reported as a runaway has been found.



Around 12:13 p.m. Thursday, deputies said 14-year-old Alexis (Lexie) Ward was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night to walk to the Wendy's in Lone Oak for some ice cream. She did not return home and had not been heard from since.



Around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies announced that the girl was found and is back at home.