The City of Carbondale says water bills for its residents will have a new look.



Water bills now come in a letter format in an envelope. The old bills came in a postcard format.



Customers will also get a pre-addressed envelope with their new bill.



The city hopes the new format will help cut down on delivery issues.



Payments can still be made at city hall, online, by mail, or at select local banks.



Anyone with questions is asked to call the City's Water Office at (618) 457-3265.