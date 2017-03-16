Man accused in deadly 2014 bank robbery changes plea to guilty

A man charged in a 2014 bank robbery that resulted in the deaths of two women and injury to a third changed his plea to guilty in court in Cairo, Illinois, Thursday.

James Watts is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death and felon in possession of a firearm in a bank robbery that happened on May 15, 2014, at First National Bank in Cairo. He had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, but Local 6's Rachael Krause is at the courthouse, and she tells us he changed his plea to guilty Thursday afternoon.

In the robbery, a man entered the bank with a knife and a gun and demanded money. When police got there, they found three women severely wounded in the employee break room.



Two of those women — 52-year-old Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and 52-year-old Nita Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky — died from stab wounds. The third woman, who was 23-years-old at the time, survived.

