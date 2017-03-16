Barkley Regional Airport releases statement on proposed EAS elimination in Trump budget

President Donald Trump's administration released a $1.1 trillion budget proposal Thursday that includes cuts to many domestic programs, including eliminating a program that funds a local airport many of you use.

Department of Transportation Essential Air Service program provides federal subsidies for commercial air service at rural airports, including Barkley Regional Airport in McCracken County. Trump's first budget proposal, named "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again," calls for eliminating that program, among others. About the EAS program, the budget proposal, which you can read by clicking here, reads: "Several EAS-eligible communities are relatively close to major airports, and communities that have EAS could be served by other existing modes of transportation."

Thursday afternoon, Barkley Regional Airport released a statement about the proposed program cut. The airport says it will do everything it can to makes sure airline service continues in McCracken County.

