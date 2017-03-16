Loved ones remember 8-year-old boy hit by truck 1 year after death

Melynda Burnett says she's been fighting for a year to bring attention to safety issues on Berger Road after her nephew was killed when he was hit by a truck there.

Family and friends released balloons Wednesday in memory of 8-year-old Dallas Woodford III. Dallas died when he was hit by a pickup truck while walking down Berger Road in McCracken County one year ago.

Dallas' aunt, Melynda Burnett, says she was told Wednesday that, even with police presence for the vigil, the road is still not safe.

"No, obviously not. I asked for it to be fixed. It's been a year without my nephew. It's kind of unreal. In the same turn, all I can worry about is the kids that are going to come out here every year," Burnett says.

She says she's been fighting for a year to bring attention to safety issues on Berger Road. She has petitioned the county and city for sidewalks. Burnett has also reached out to city leaders, but told us she has not heard back.