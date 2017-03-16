WKMS could see cuts under proposed federal budget

The president's budget proposal zeroes out the $445 million budget for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowments for the Arts.

Those agencies help fund public radio and TV stations like PBS and NPR. For Murray State University's public radio station, WKMS, that could mean losing out on $184,000 a year. Leaders say it's a valuable service that could change if funding is cut.

“You're listening to WKMS,” those words reach more than 400,000 people. WKMS station manager Chad Lampe says federal money is only one part of four revenue sources they use to stay on the air.

He says, “it's not a huge chunk but you'd be surprised how important that grant is for us.”

So, how much do you pay in federal taxes to public radio? It costs the average American about 30 cents a year.

Lampe says not a lot of people realize that. He says they're pretty successful in their fundraising campaigns, but without federal grants that mean this signal could suffer.

Lampe says: "It's important people have that source of news and information and in emergencies.”

The governor even recognized the station for staying on the air during the 2009 ice storm. That's why Lampe says if you enjoy tuning in, tell your lawmakers.

He says: “There have been threats to public broadcasting support many times before, and it typically boils down to Congress.”

As for jobs, Lampe says it’s hard to say if losing that money would affect jobs right now. WKMS has been on the air for more than 45 years.