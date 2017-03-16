Life brought back to historic, vacant homes in Hickman

If you drive through Hickman, Kentucky, you can expect to see a number of battered, empty buildings. Now, two property owners want to use empty buildings to bring new life to the community.

Tennessee native Terry Parish sees potential in the walls of the historic Stokes House in Hickman, so much so he bought it to restore and use as a vacation rental.

"I just couldn't believe we found this," Parish said. "I mean these houses have survived."



Parish came across Hickman while exploring Kentucky less than two years ago. He fell in love with the area and bought about ten empty lots and vacant properties to develop.

"This is just one house here. It's about the area. It's about the preserve —that they've got so much of their history preserved," Parish said.

On top of Parish's work, a local man, Dan Burgess, has bought a vacant building and the historic La Clede hotel.

"We've got people that are from outside of the region recognizing the value in the region, bringing their investment in order to create opportunities," said Kentucky Great River Region Organization Inc. Executive Director Norma Pruitt.

The group, known as KGRRO, was created to attract more people to the river counties. She says the projects make the area more marketable for businesses and visitors.

"People will come, like we came, " Pruitt said.

Parish says he is confident the work he is doing will attract more people to the area and keep them coming back. He also plans to turn the former jail into a candy shop and renovate homes to sell.

He has to get a license through the city for the home he's turning into a vacation rental, and plans for it to be available to rent next year.