Eagle, other bird migrations allow LBL to reopen to the public

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, Ky. -
Wildlife refuges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area reopened Thursday. They have been closed since Nov. 1.
Refuges on Kentucky Lake include:
- Portions of Rushing Bay
- Duncan Bay
- Smith Bay
Refuges on Lake Barkley include:
- Fulton Bay
- Honker Bay
Additional refuges:
- Honker Lake
- Hematite Lake
- Back one-third of Energy Lake
- Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to U.S. 68/KY 80
Those areas are closed from Nov. 1 through March 15, primarily as eagle and waterfowl refuges. Most of those birds start migrating north by early to mid-March, which LBL says allows the recreation area to reopen to the public.