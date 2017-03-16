Eagle, other bird migrations allow LBL to reopen to the public

Wildlife refuges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area reopened Thursday. They have been closed since Nov. 1.

Refuges on Kentucky Lake include:

- Portions of Rushing Bay

- Duncan Bay

- Smith Bay

Refuges on Lake Barkley include:

- Fulton Bay

- Honker Bay

Additional refuges:

- Honker Lake

- Hematite Lake

- Back one-third of Energy Lake

- Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to U.S. 68/KY 80

Those areas are closed from Nov. 1 through March 15, primarily as eagle and waterfowl refuges. Most of those birds start migrating north by early to mid-March, which LBL says allows the recreation area to reopen to the public.