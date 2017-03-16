Eagle, other bird migrations allow LBL to reopen to the public - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Eagle, other bird migrations allow LBL to reopen to the public

By Staff report
LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, Ky. -

Wildlife refuges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area reopened Thursday. They have been closed since Nov. 1. 

Refuges on Kentucky Lake include:
- Portions of Rushing Bay
- Duncan Bay
- Smith Bay

Refuges on Lake Barkley include:
- Fulton Bay
- Honker Bay

Additional refuges:
- Honker Lake
- Hematite Lake
- Back one-third of Energy Lake
- Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to U.S. 68/KY 80

Those areas are closed from Nov. 1 through March 15, primarily as eagle and waterfowl refuges. Most of those birds start migrating north by early to mid-March, which LBL says allows the recreation area to reopen to the public. 

