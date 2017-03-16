LIHEAP program could see cuts under federal budget proposal

President Donald Trump's budget proposal includes cutting a $3.4 billion program that helps low-income families pay their energy bills —the LIHEAP program.

According to the Trump budget, the program is "unable to demonstrate strong performance outcomes."

As for what that means for our local program and families, here's how the agency is funded: 85 percent comes from federal dollars,10 percent from the state and the rest comes from donations. The agency tells me it wants to help anyone in need, but the agency may not survive.

Tony Dowdy with West Kentucky Allied Services says if federal money is eliminated, it could eliminate the program. “I'm concerned," he says.

If the program is eliminated, helping the families who come into his office asking and hoping for help will go with it.

“We hate to send people away, and more than likely we'd have to once we depleted our funding," Dowdy says.

Dowdy says they always run out of state and federal money to help others, but West Kentucky Allied Services may need help. He says there's not much they can do but wait and see how much money is cut. “We were kind of aware there would be a possibility some programs would be eliminated, as well as some cut," Dowdy says.

The LIHEAP crisis program helped more families from January to April in 2016 than 2015 —600 more families, to be exact. That meant more than $1 million during that time period.