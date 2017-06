The Station Burger Co. of Murray will hold a rebate night to benefit the Calloway County Sheriff's Office's Boys and Girls Ranch next week.

The rebate night will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Station Burger says there will be a jar where you can put your receipts, and 10 percent of total sales from those receipts will be donated. There will also be a donation tip jar.

The ranch is a summer camp sponsored by the Kentucky Sheriffs' Association.