Watts faces life in prison after pleading guilty in deadly 2014 bank robbery

James Watts accepted a plea deal in federal court Thursday, admitting through testimony to killing two women and injuring another during an attempted bank robbery in May, 2014.

As a result of a new, superseding indictment, Watts pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a felon. Watts faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first count and an additional 10 year sentence to his prison time for the second.

Before accepting the deal, Watts acknowledged under oath that he approached three employees leaving First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois on May 15, 2014, while covering his face with a white pillowcase and carrying a hunting knife and a handgun. Watts then tied up the women and tried to have them open the bank vault.

They were unable to open the vault, because it was on a timer that would not open until the following morning. Watts then forced the women into the break room, and stabbed them. 52-year-old Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and 52-year-old Nita Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky, died from their wounds. The third woman, Kaeley Price, who was 23 at the time of the robbery, survived. Watts fled believing he had killed Price, who called 911 after Watts left.

Watts took the women’s belongings when he fled, and he led police on a high-speed chase and manhunt. Police later found him hiding in a railroad trestle bridge.

Tears were shed in the courtroom Thursday as the judge accepted Watts’ guilty plea on both counts. Victims' family members exchanged hugs as court let out.

Watts will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on May 25 at the district courthouse in Benton, Illinois. In exchange for Watts pleading guilty to both counts in the superseding indictment, attorneys will no longer seek the death penalty in his case.