Downtown construction gives optimistic look ahead for Paducah

Paducah city tax dollars are helping bring development to downtown Paducah. The Residence at Paducah Landing is a 14-condo project at 414 and 420 Broadway Street.

The historic buildings would cost too much to renovate without the help from the city, according to realtor Alberta Davis. The agreement was to give $15,000 to a developer for each condo renovated. The total for those two properties is $210,000. JF Investments, made up of four investors out of Utah and Wyoming, will build eight condos at 414 and six at 420. The minimum cost for the condos is set at $350,000.

The first floor of 414 will house a renovated commercial space, because it isn’t zoned for a condo. The Old Jeans Building at 420 Broadway will include an indoor parking garage at the bottom, with 13 spaces.

They’re expected to be finished within 10 to 12 months. Davis says she thinks they’ll help bring more people downtown and grow business. “We're flipping the page right now. We've tried in the past, but it's going to work right now. The hotel is coming in," Davis said, referring to the Riverfront Hotel project downtown. "And we're getting 14 condos, and if these are successful, there's going to be more condos."

The long-term effect of the construction is yet to be determined, but the contractor’s plans for the outside of 414 and 420 will change the landscape of Paducah’s downtown. There will be balconies installed in front and back of both buildings.

Project manager Jordan Hunt says his boss, United Energy Healthcare owner John Falls, came up with the idea for the project. “He stayed at an Airbnb property downtown closer to the river. He really liked it. He thought it was a really cool remodel, and the finish and everything done on it, and he thought 'Hey, some of these building are empty and for sale. Why don't we buy these and turn them into condos ourselves?'” Hunt said.

Despite the price point, Hunt isn’t concerned. “The interest that we've seen with this project, I'm very confident that we're going to sell these really quick,” he said.

JF Investments also owns the Old German Bank Building on Broadway Street. The company plans to build four more condos there.