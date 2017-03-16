KSP Post 1 announces traffic checkpoint locations

Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the district. There will be checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties.
Troopers say drivers going through the checkpoints should have their driver's licenses, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible in their vehicles. KSP has released a list of the checkpoint locations.
The checkpoint locations are:
BALLARD COUNTY
U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
KY 80 – at KY 307
FULTON COUNTY
KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
GRAVES COUNTY
U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
U.S. 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 – at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
U.S. 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239
