KSP Post 1 announces traffic checkpoint locations

Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the district. There will be checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties.

Troopers say drivers going through the checkpoints should have their driver's licenses, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible in their vehicles. KSP has released a list of the checkpoint locations.

The checkpoint locations are:

BALLARD COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

U.S. 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239