Woman injured in wreck on I-24 in McCracken County

If you drove eastbound on Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon, you may have experienced slow traffic because of a wreck. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department tells us what happened.

The wreck happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say 25-year-old Brentney Green told them she was headed eastbound on I-24 when another driver cut her off, causing her to slam on her breaks.

Green lost control of her vehicle and hit the cable barrier alongside the highway. She was taken to a local hospital.

Responders with Mercy Regional EMS and Marshall County EMS assisted deputies at the crash scene.