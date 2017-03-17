Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois prepares for first flight

At almost 90 years old World War II veteran Robert Casey has lived quite an adventurous life. When he was only in high school he didn't hesitate to enlist in the military.

"There were several things on our mind at 17 years old. There was patriotism there was a war going on and we wanted to be a part of it," said World War II Veteran Robert Casey.

Now Casey is ready for his next adventure. The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is taking their first honor flight to D.C. and Casey, accompanied by his grandson Josh Mieldezis and a group of 57 other veterans, plans to be on that trip.

"We are going to fill every seat on that plane and we are going to D.C. to show World War II and Korean vets the memorials that were built to honor their service and sacrifice," said Southern Illinois Honor Flight Board Member Nancy Brown.

The veterans will be flying out of the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion on April 25th.

In 1950 Casey lost all of his pictures and possessions from the war in a house fire.

"No one was hurt we just lost everything," said Casey.

A friend was able to give Casey back a few pictures that he had sent of himself. Casey's grandson said he is looking forward to making new memories and taking new pictures on this trip.

"I'll feel obviously proud of my grandpa for everything that he has done. I think It will kind of hit me a little more being there with him and seeing how he reacts to everything," said Casey's Grandson Josh Mieldezis.

Casey says that while he is on the trip he plans to remember all of the men he served with.

The entire trip cost around $75,000 and is free to all veterans. The trip is already paid for, but they are already planning for the next trip. The Southern Illinois Honor Flight are raffling off a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was donated by Pepsi MidAmerica and Black Diamond Harley Davidson. The money made from that raffle will go towards the next trip. During the weekend they will be selling raffle tickets.