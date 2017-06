You can help give Lucy her forever home.



She is a mixed breed and is currently at the McCracken County Humane Society.



Lucy is about two years old and weighs about 20 pounds.



She is very timid but once you get to know her she is very sweet.



Lucy does well with kids, dogs, and cats.



She is also heartworm negative and up to date on all her shots.



If you want more information on Lucy, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.