Six things to know - 3/17/17

Here are six things to know for today.



No one was injured in an apartment fire in North Carolina overnight but some nearby buildings have been destroyed. We still don't know what started the fire.



James Watts, the man charged with robbing a Cairo, Illinois bank and killing two women, entered a guilty plea Thursday. Part of the plea deal is to get the death penalty off the table. Sentencing will be in May.



A federal judge in Seattle has ruled that his order blocking President Donald Trump's original travel ban will not apply to Trump's revised ban. Judge James Robart says there are enough differences between the two executive orders.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it may be necessary to take pre-emptive military action against North Korea. That's if the threat from its weapons program continues.



Authorities have praised the actions of a fast-thinking paramedic who dove into a frigid Illinois lake and saved an infant from a submerged SUV. Paramedic Todd Zobrist arrived on the scene and swam toward the SUV, where he found a baby floating inside. He pulled the baby onto the hood of the vehicle and administered CPR. The child was then taken to a hospital.



Is your bracket busted yet? If not, there is still time. The road to the Final Four continues today with more March Madness. Lost productivity during the basketball tournament will cost employers almost $2 billion.