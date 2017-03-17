Free health screenings this weekend at Murray hospital

You can get free health screenings this weekend in Murray.



The Murray-Calloway County Hospital will be hosting free screenings and doctors meet-and-greets on Saturday, March 25, from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.













Free screenings include:

- Cholesterol and blood sugar

- BMI

- Waist circumference

- Blood pressure

- Breast exams



You can also meet with doctors from a variety of specialties including cardiology, pediatrics, and radiology.



There will also be tours of the surgery department.



Those wanting to attend should enter the hospital through the South Tower entrance off of Vine Street and head to the Outpatient Surgery Waiting Area on the 2nd floor.



For more information call the MCCH Marketing Department at (270) 762-1381.



