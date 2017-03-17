JCPenney releases list of stores closing

JCPenney has released its list of 138 stores that will be closing.



The department store chain announced in February that it would be closing stores in an effort to improve profitability.



The company said that approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted due to the closures.



Most of the stores will begin liquidation in April and close in June.



Of the stores closing, only one is in the Local 6 area. That store is at County Market Place in Union City, Tennessee.



You can see the full list of stores closing below.



