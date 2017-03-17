Woman who stole scrubs from Paducah business identified

Paducah Police say they have identified the woman who stole merchandise from a midtown Paducah business.



On Wednesday, a woman went into Uniform Headquarters on Lone Oak Road, took a bag, and hid scrub tops and pants inside it.



She then walked out of the store with the bag.



Thursday afternoon, 21-year-old Cynthia McKibben of Paducah, came to the police department after her employer showed her surveillance photos of the theft.



McKibben admitted to taking the items from the store. She will be charged with theft by unlawful taking (less than $500).