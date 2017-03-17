Solar Eclipse Events- Kentucky - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Solar Eclipse Events- Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

Here is a list of local events happening in West Kentucky during the 2017 Solar Eclipse:

Night at Noon Party- August 21st
West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah, KY

Solar Eclipse 3 Night Stay- August 18th-21st
Camp Kum-Ba-Ya in Benton, KY

Eclipse Viewing Party- August 21st
McCracken County Public Library's Library Garden in Paducah, KY

Eclipse Viewing Party- August 21st
George Coon Public Library in Princeton, KY

Summer Salute Festival- August 18-21st
Hopkinsville, KY

Powered by Frankly