Sheriff's department puts out warning after woman was scammed out of $1,800

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for scams after an elderly woman lost $1,800.



The woman said she was called by a man who claimed that he was involved in the legal system in Mexico.



He convinced her that her grandson had been arrested in Mexico and that she needed to send money for his legal defense. The woman said the man had a recording of her grandson talking.



She was told to put $450 on four different Wal-Mart gift cards and give the man the numbers off the back of the cards. She did as the man said.



She got suspicious when the man called back the next day and asked for more money. When she checked with her grandson, who lives in another state, she found out that he was fine.



Deputies urge residents to never send money to someone you don't know. If you suspect an attempted scam call, contact your local law enforcement before doing anything.