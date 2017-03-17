Solar Eclipse Events- Illinois - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Solar Eclipse Events- Illinois

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

Here is a list of local events happening in Southern Illinois during the 2017 Solar Eclipse:

NASA Official Viewing- August 21st
1263 Lincoln Dr. Carbondale, IL

Moonstock 2017- August 18th-21st
Walker's Bluff in Carterville, IL

Total Eclipse Event- August 18th-21st
Blue Sky Winery in Makanda, IL

Solar Celebration- August 18th-21st
Alto Vineyard in Alto Pass, IL

Total Solar Eclipse- August 19th-21st
Starview Vineyards in Cobden, IL

Solar Eclipse Presentation- August 19th
Big Muddy Brewing in Murphysboro, IL

Lunch & Eclipse Viewing- August 21st
Tanglefoot Ranch in Simpson, IL

Solar Eclipse Viewing- August 21st
SIU Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, IL

SIU Crossroads Art & Craft Fair- August 20th-21st
Saluki Row in Carbondale, IL

SIU Crossroads Astronomy, Science & Technology Expo- August 20th-21st
SIU Arena in Carbondale, IL

Eclipse Viewing Event- August 21st
Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, IL

Powered by Frankly