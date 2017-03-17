Solar Eclipse Events- Missouri - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Solar Eclipse Events- Missouri

PADUCAH, KY -

Here is a list of local events happening in Southeast Missouri during the 2017 Solar Eclipse:

Presentation By Dr. Michio Kaku- August 21st
Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO

Solar Eclipse Reading- August 21st
SEMO English Department in Cape Girardeau, MO

SEclipse- August 21st
Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, MO

