Paducah police to charge driver with assault in multi-vehicle wreck, 2 county chase

This photo shows traffic on I-24 eastbound, which was partially blocked after a multi-car wreck wesbound near Exit 7 on Friday.

A driver has been arrested after a multi-car crash blocked westbound Interstate 24 near exit 7 in Paducah. The Paducah police chief says multiple first degree assault charges are expected against that man.

Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill said in a news conference that began around 5 p.m. Friday that the department expects multiple first degree assault charges will be filed against the driver of a garbage truck that caused the crash. The wreck, which blocked both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane for a couple of hours, happened around 1 p.m. Six people were injured in the wreck, which Barnhill says involved seven passenger vehicles and a semi.

The police department says the Waste Path truck was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-24 and hit multiple vehicles before it crossed the median to enter the eastbound lanes and continue driving. The truck did not stop for officers, and it eventually left the interstate near Calvert City.

The chase ended at the the intersection of Highway 62 and 1523 in Marshall County. The truck crashed, and the driver was taken into custody.

KSP troopers say one person sustained life-threatening injuries in McCracken County, and numerous people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. No injuries have been reported in Marshall County.

Paducah police say along with the six people who were injured, there were 19 other people in the vehicles that were hit. The person whose injuries were life threatening was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville by helicopter. The others were taken by Paducah Area Transit System buses to Lourdes' Marshall Nemer Pavilion, where police and hospital personnel assessed them.

State police identified the truck driver as 23-year-old Dalton Lampley of Calvert City. Troopers say after the truck crashed in Marshall County, Lampley was first taken to the Marshall County Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He was then jailed in the Marshall County Jail on charges including first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, driving under the influence on the first offense, first degree possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

In addition to state police and Paducah police, agencies who responded include the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, Calvert City Police Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and the Marshall County Ambulance Service.

Additionally, Paducah police thanked those responders, as well as responders and others who helped with the Paducah Fire Department, the Paducah Emergency Communications Services Department, Lourdes, Baptist Health Paducah, PATS and multiple wrecker services.

