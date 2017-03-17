Solar Eclipse Events- Tennessee - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Solar Eclipse Events- Tennessee

PADUCAH, KY -

Here is a list of local events happening in Central Tennessee during the 2017 Solar Eclipse:

Presentation by Dr. Rhea Seddon- August 20th
Austin Peay State University Dunn Center in Clarksville, TN

