Trump says allies 'must pay what they owe'

President Donald Trump says he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he has "strong support" for NATO but that allies "must pay what they owe."



Trump, making his first appearance with Merkel, opened their White House news conference Friday by saying that "many nations owe vast sums of money" and that situation is "very unfair to the United States."



Trump said these nations need "to pay their fair share" in order to receive the promise of defense from the rest of the alliance.



The president has long complained that the U.S. shoulders too much of the burden of the cost of the alliance, which now comprises 28 nation.



Merkel said she was encouraged that Trump supports NATO, stressed its vital role and pledged that Germany will increase its own payments.