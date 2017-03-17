Sears in Kentucky Oaks Mall closing after final weekend

Many of you grew up going to Sears in Paducah for everything from clothes to electronics. This weekend is your last chance to shop at the store. It will close for good Sunday night.

Many of you remember shopping at the old Sears location on Broadway Street and visiting the Kentucky Oaks Mall location when it opened in 1983.

"Everything, we shopped for everything," said longtime Sears customer Su Ann Robinson.

Robinson remembers shopping at the store with her children when they were young.

"We always enjoyed it, if you could keep track of them. They'd run up and down the aisles, and you'd have to catch them," Robinson recalled of the trips with her three now-grown children.

It's a different scene at the store today.

"Everything must go and store closing signs are up now, but a spokesperson for the mall says the company has been struggling for years," Robinson said.

Kentucky Oaks Mall spokeswoman Hannah Sheeks says: ""This isn't really as much of shock to our company." Sheeks says the a sears subsidiary owns the store's property and building. She says the mall is doing every it can to help to help the company find a new tenant.

"There's always uprising businesses throughout the area. We definitely have a lot of interested vendors right now," Sheeks said.

Robinson says she'll still miss walking the Sears aisles with her family.

The company that owns the mall says finding a store large enough to fill that department store sized space takes time. A spokesperson says it could take months of negotiations before a new lease agreement is signed.



Sears Holdings wouldn't say how many employees are losing their jobs. The company did say those workers will be able to apply for positions at other Sears and Kmart stores.