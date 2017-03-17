Clinic works to bring new hospital, ER to Cairo, Illinois

Health care workers in Cairo, Illinois, are working to bring emergency room services back to the community.

Touring the Community Health Emergency Services Inc. buildings in Cairo Friday, city leaders joined with State Sen. Dale Fowler and Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, learning about plans for the new hospital and why so many in the community are so invested.

It’s been nearly 30 years since people in Cairo had an emergency room in town. Community Health and Emergency Services Inc. CEO Fred Bernstein said they’re close to bringing that needed service back.

"We have a chance to do something really important for the folks down here," Bernstein said. He said the ER closed in 1988, and he says in the time since, people have died or their conditions worsened as a result of the lack of sufficient services nearby.

Showing city and state leaders around the diagnostic center, Bernstein said the 15-bed facility, including four psych beds, will serve as a critical access hospital with a 24/7 emergency room service. He said they’re planning to bring that back, because it fills a huge need in the community. He says the need is not easily measured.

"Lives. How important is it to save people's lives? That's why this is the year. It took me a while to get everything lined out here, but this is the year we're launching a capitol campaign to finish this last piece," Bernstein said.

CHESI has $3 million, Bernstein said, but needs an additional $6 million to start building.

Mayor Demetrius Coleman said it’ll make a big impact on the community, bringing something new and positive to people here. He said they’ve needing this for far too long.

"Just for the citizens of Cairo, they deserve better than what's been," Coleman said. "Once we're able to go beyond just an emergency care center, to having a full bed hospitalization factor, it will just enhance the livelihood and health of everyone in the region.”

"We need one more piece, and it's not something we've been dreaming about. It's something that we've been doing and we can finish," Bernstein said. He’s hoping to secure funding soon, because people there deserve quality health care.

Once completed, the new hospital is expected to bring at least 100 new jobs to the area, according to Bernstein. If CHESI can get the project and funding moving forward, he said they could start construction on the hospital in just six months. The total construction is only expected to take one year.