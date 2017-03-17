Paducah NWS radar down for repairs

The weather radar that helps to keep you and your family safe is going offline for a few days. The Paducah National Weather Service radar is getting a repair that will help to keep you and your family safe.

They are replacing an important component to the radar. Rick Shanklin from the National Weather Service says there is a network of radars they will be using.

"We will only have one radar down at a time, so we will still have the entire network. Like when Paducah's radar is down, we have Fort Campbell's nearby, Evansville radar and so forth, and will continue to utilize those," Shanklin says.

The radar went down Friday, and it will be down for the next four days. Some parts of the radar are original from when it was built in the 1990s.