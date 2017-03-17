Veterans respond to president's proposed budget

Veterans have a lot to look forward to in 2018 if President Donald Trump's budget proposal is approved. The Department of Veterans Affairs would see a 6 percent increase in programming funds, making it one of the few agencies that would receive a boost.

Marion VFW Post Commander Bill Hatfield says it's about time.

"I think it's far overdue that they're making veterans a priority, because we have really been at the bottom of the heap for a long time" said Hatfield.

Veteran Greg Strong served in Afghanistan. "My grandfather served. My father served. It was time to do my part as well" said Strong.

Now, he works as a Veterans Service Officer at the Marion VA Medical Center. He says he hopes the proposed increase in funding will encourage more veterans to go to the VA.

"It makes it more attractive to the veterans to come to the VA, to come see the VSO, veterans service officers, to get these benefits. You see a lot of veterans that don't use them," said Strong.

To make up for that boost in funding, other agencies will see dramatic cuts. Those agencies include the arts, public broadcasting and development groups. Strong says he can't speak for other agencies, but he believes veterans have earned the increase.

"I can't speak for the other organizations. I really can't, but the veterans, this is something that they have earned. If they served, they earned it," Strong says.

The Marion VFW post commander says the 6 percent boost would go a long way to help him and his family.