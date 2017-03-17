Witness to garbage truck chase says the toll could have been much worse

Hours ago, horror and destruction rolled through Interstate 24.

A Waste Path truck state troopers say was driven by 23-year-old Dalton Lampley of Calvert City barreled the wrong way down the westbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 7 in Paducah, leaving destruction in its way before crossing to the eastbound lanes and making it's way to Marshall County. There, it crashed into a guardrail, and Lampley was taken into custody.

Nate Mueller was behind the garbage truck, heading toward Calvert City, Kentucky. He’s had time to think about what really happened, and says Lampley is “a young kid making stupid choices that put other people’s lives in jeopardy."

While he was on I-24, Mueller thought whoever was driving the truck was having a stroke.

“It wasn't just lane to lane. It was all the way from one shoulder back to the other shoulder. Bam, bam, bam, all the way down the road. It never stopped from there until exit 25, where he got off. It was just a constant side to side motion all the way down," Mueller recalls.

Mueller didn’t see the truck going the wrong way down the interstate, but he says what he did see could have been much worse. “With that kind of being wet and drizzly today, the roads are already wet, and the way he was swerving, we just cannot believe that he managed to keep it on the road that long for that kind of duration.”

He’s thankful that duration eventually came to a stop.

