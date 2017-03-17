Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Livingston County

Two men wanted in connection to a kidnapping case are in custody Friday night.More
Two men wanted in connection to a kidnapping case are in custody Friday night.More
Investigators say someone shot 25-year-old Aaron Gregory inside a home while he was visiting with family and friends this morning.More
Investigators say someone shot 25-year-old Aaron Gregory inside a home while he was visiting with family and friends this morning.More
Paducah police say a drug investigation led to the discovery of child pornography on a suspect's phone this week.More
Paducah police say a drug investigation led to the discovery of child pornography on a suspect's phone this week.More
Judge Benjamin Lewis signed arrest warrants for both men, setting each of their bonds at $1 million, cash only. Police say neither man is in custody, and they are not believed to still be in the area.More
Judge Benjamin Lewis signed arrest warrants for both men, setting each of their bonds at $1 million, cash only. Police say neither man is in custody, and they are not believed to still be in the area.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March, causing multi-vehicle wreck and leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County was indicted in McCracken County on Friday.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March, causing multi-vehicle wreck and leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County was indicted in McCracken County on Friday.More