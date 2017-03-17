Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says it wants you to be on the lookout for a man wanted for attempted murder regarding a shooting that happened near Salem, Kentucky, on Thursday.

Deputies say 27-year-old Christopher "Critter" Curnel is wanted in the shooting, which happened on Lola Road, north of Salem.

The sheriff's department says Curnel should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he was last known to be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet S-10 truck. The body of the truck is dark blue with light blue front fenders and a primer-gray tailgate. The truck bears a Kentucky registration plate with the number 389LKJ.

Curnel faces charges of attempted murder, first degree wanton endangerment, and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

If you know where Curnel is, you can call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122, Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.