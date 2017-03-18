River port proposed in Cairo, Illinois

A group is working to make Cairo, Illinois, the river town it once was.

The city, the Cairo Public Utility Company, and area lawmakers are proposing to build a port terminal along the Mississippi River in town. The new port would take over an empty field near the levee, bringing new jobs and revitalization to the area.

State Sen. Dale Fowler said that can help Cairo better capitalize on the heavy barge traffic coming through the area, and already companies are reaching out about using it if it’s built.

"There are companies that have shown interest. You put a river port terminal in this city, we're coming. You know, and it's greater than just barge traffic. You have the barge traffic, and then you start loading barges, and it creates storage opportunities. And then all of a sudden, guess what? There's going to be a grocery store in this town again. There's going to be a gas station in this town again," Fowler said.

Touring the site Friday, Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno said she agrees with planners to privatize the building of the port, adding that what the city and area leaders were asking for from state funding was modest, considering the economic potential there.

"But if there is a need for a kickstart with public funding, I think they've definitely made the case for that," Radogno said.

If plans move forward, the port would be a project built years down the road. Developers say it must first undergo a feasibility study. They’ll then look toward an economic impact study and continued planning for the project.