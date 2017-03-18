Officer risks life, stopping dangerous pursuit with dump truck

The madness started Friday afternoon in McCracken County. Cell phone video shows a dump truck swerving along I-24 near exit 7. It then crosses the median into oncoming traffic. Police say the man behind the wheel is 23-year-old Dalton Lampley of Calvert City. Another video shows him still going the wrong way. Then, he crosses the median again now going with the flow of traffic.

That's when Captain JT Coleman, with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, got involved in the chase. He spotted Lampley driving along the Industrial Parkway in Calvert City.

"He was closing the gap pretty quickly," says Coleman.

Coleman parked his patrol car, jumped out and laid down his spike strips.

"The pursuit was coming and no sooner, I had cleaned my car, and I just watched him," says Coleman. "It was like slow motion. I just watched him go by and it was almost instant that I realized he had got the spike strips."

Tiny spikes but powerful enough to take down a dump truck going 70 mph.

Investigators say if it wasn't for Coleman, more people could have gotten hurt that day.

"There's a lot of officers that risked their lives yesterday; it wasn't just me," says Coleman.

Lampley is facing 17 charges, 11 in Marshall County and six in Paducah. They include fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, driving under the influence and possession of meth.

Investigators say Lampley hit several cars and one semi-truck while driving the wrong way on I-24. At least six people were injured; one was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.