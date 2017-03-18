NCAA flashback? Wichita State faces Kentucky in 2nd round

No. 10 seed Wichita State (31-4) vs. No. 2 Kentucky (30-5)



Second Round, South region; Indianapolis; 2:40 p.m. ET.



BOTTOM LINE: It's a flashback to 2014 , when 35-0 Wichita State lost to Kentucky 78-76 in the second round. The Shockers have won 16 in a row heading into the rematch.



NOTHING BUT W: The Shockers' 16-game winning streak and the Wildcats' 12-game streak are the longest left in the tournament.



BIG GAME: Freshman Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 18 rebounds in an opening win over Northern Kentucky, the third-highest rebound total by a Wildcat in NCAA Tournament history.



DID YOU KNOW: It's only the second time in NCAA Tournament history that a pair of 30-win teams has played in the second round. In 2008, No. 2 Tennessee (30-4) beat No. 7 Butler (30-3) in overtime 76-71.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.