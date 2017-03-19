ISP investigating death on I-24 in Massac County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

By Staff report
MASSAC COUNTY, IL -

Illinois State Police are investigating a death on I-24 in Massac County.

At approximately 11:19 AM the Massac County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police responded to a report of a dead person in a car parked on an exit ramp in Massac County.

ISP does not suspect foul play.

The name is not being released.

Investigators are notifying the family.

