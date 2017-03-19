1 dead in shooting at Louisville art gallery during party

Louisville police say one person has been shot and killed and four people were wounded during a party at an art gallery.



Media outlets report the shooting occurred early Sunday at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.



Louisville Metropolitan Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says as many as 200 people were at the event where live music was being played. He says no arrests were made and that police were looking for potential witnesses and other possible shooting victims.



One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



Details of the shooting weren't immediately released, including the conditions of the injured.