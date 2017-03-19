Both lanes of I-24 west back open after car fire - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Both lanes of I-24 west back open after car fire

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

UPDATE: Both lanes are back open.

Both lanes on I-24 westbound towards Illinois are closed for an unknown amount of time right now.

The McCracken County Sheriff's office is assisting with a car that's on fire between exits 7 and 11 westbound.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

