Tennessee Supreme Court to offer free legal advice

The Tennessee Supreme Court is kicking off a weeks-long event that will help people across the state get free legal advice.



It's all part of the Supreme Court's Access to Justice Initiative, in which Tennesseans are invited to get free legal help either online or at a walk-in clinic. The free legal clinics are for civil matters only because people are entitled to have a lawyer in criminal cases, whether they can afford one or not.



Court officials say the Supreme Court will kick off Help4TNDay on Tuesday by holding five press conferences in five cities across the state of Tennessee.



The free legal clinics will be held in March and April.Click here to see more information.

