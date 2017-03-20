Help your favorite charity by shopping

Generally, unless we're buying a gift for someone, we shop online to make ourselves happy.

Popular online retailer Amazon has a little known side entrance to its site, that will make everyone smile. Amazon Smile goes unnoticed and that's a shame, the online retailer makes it easy for all shoppers to donate to their favorite charity through purchases made at the site. The massive online retailer will put away a little bit of each purchase to the charity of your choice, but you have to know where to shop.



Amazon smile is found at a different web address: www.smile.amazon.com and once you get there, you're asked to choose a charity. Amazon has a few

suggestions, such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, The American Red Cross and World Wildlife Fund. You can also browse through nearly a million charities that have registered with Amazon.

Search for your favorite charity or even a keyword. Enter "cancer" and you can browse through over 7,000 charities from Stand Up to Cancer, to regional charities like the Markey Cancer Foundation in Lexington, Kentucky.



Choose one, and that's all you have to do.

Now, every time you make a purchase, a half of a percent goes to that charity. You can change it whenever you like. A half-of-a percent doesn't sound like much, but it can certainly add up.

The donations apply to some purchases. You'll see a logo, 'Eligible for Amazon Smile donation' on the product page.

The price of the items are the same and you pay with the same credit card you already use. Everything is the same, except that web address.