Six things to know - 3/20/17

Here are six things to know for today- Monday, March 20th 2017

President Donald Trump will be back in Kentucky tonight. He's holding a rally at freedom hall starting at 6:30 p.m. our time. Tonight's rally is expected to be similar to the one held last week in Nashville, Tennessee.

Senate hearings begin today for Judge Neil Gorsuch. He's President Trump's nominee to replace the late Just Antonin Scalia. The full senate is expected to vote on his nomination next month.

Britain's government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling Britain's departure from the European Union, on March 29. Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is "on the threshold of the most important negotiation" for a generation.

You can get free legal advice starting this week in Tennessee. A state supreme court justice initiative lets you get free legal help either online or at workshops for civil matters. The clinics last through April. You can find more information here.

Do you have a busted bracket? Here's a look at the Sweet 16 by region:

EAST REGIONAL: Wisconsin, Florida, Baylor, South Carolina.

MIDWEST REGIONAL: Kansas, Purdue, Oregon, Michigan.

SOUTH REGIONAL: North Carolina, Butler, UCLA, Kentucky.

WEST REGIONAL: Gonzaga, West Virginia, Xavier, Arizona.



Dalton Lampley- the man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down I-24 is expected in court today. Six people were injured in crashes involving the garbage truck in McCracken County on Friday. The truck then crashed in Marshall county after a sheriff's deputy used spike strips. Lampley faces a total of 17 charges.