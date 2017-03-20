How does your NCAA bracket look on March 20th?

Here's a look at the Sweet 16 by region:

EAST REGIONAL: Wisconsin, Florida, Baylor, South Carolina.

MIDWEST REGIONAL: Kansas, Purdue, Oregon, Michigan.

SOUTH REGIONAL: North Carolina, Butler, UCLA, Kentucky.

WEST REGIONAL: Gonzaga, West Virginia, Xavier, Arizona.

The Michigan Wolverines were the surprise winner of the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, and they've continued their success into March Madness.

Moe Wagner scored a career-high 26 points and the seventh-seeded Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win by rallying for a 73-69 win over Louisville. The outcome puts Michigan in the NCAA Midwest Regional semifinals in Kansas City against Oregon.

The Wolverines trailed 45-36 with 16:09 remaining before Wagner hit a layup to ignite a 17-6 run. Michigan took the lead for good on Wagner's 3-pointer with 6:39 left.

D.J. Wilson had 17 points and Derrick Walton Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds for Michigan.

Oregon barely escaped the same fate as Louisville. Tyler Dorsey nailed a go-ahead, 3-point with 38.4 seconds left before the Ducks completed a 75-72 victory against Rhode Island. Dorsey finished with 27 points on 9 of 10 shooting, while Dillon Brooks added 19 points for Oregon.

Michigan wasn't the only No. 7 seed to win on Sunday.

Second-seeded Duke was knocked out by South Carolina as Sindarius Thornwell pumped in 24 points in the Gamecocks' 88-81 stunner against the Blue Devils. The Gamecocks trailed by 10 points early in the second half before earning a trip to New York for the East Regional semifinals. Chris Silva led South Carolina's comeback by scoring 13 of his 17 points after intermission.

The teams now return home to get ready for the next set of games that begin Thursday.

Also in the NCAA Tournament:



- Josh Jackson contributed 14 of his 23 points in the second half as top seed Kansas rolled to a 90-70 romp over Michigan State. The Jayhawks led by just one in the second half before Jackson scored eight of their next 10 points to put Kansas up 64-57. Frank Mason III had 20 points for the Jayhawks, who will take on fourth seed Purdue in the Midwest Regional semifinal in Kansas City.



- Top seed North Carolina saw a 17-point lead become a 65-60 deficit before the Tar Heels rallied in the final 3 1/2 minutes to beat Arkansas, 72-65. Kennedy Meeks had 16 points and a huge tip-in with 44.2 seconds left as North Carolina earned a South Regional semifinal meeting with Butler. Justin Jackson added 15 points for the Tar Heels, including a dunk that capped a game-closing, 12-0 run.



- No. 3 Kentucky moved into the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in nine years by escaping with a 65-62 victory over Wichita State. Bam Abedayo scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and swatted away Landry Shamet's 3-point attempt at the buzzer. De'Aaron Fox had 14 points, including a late steal and dunk to help the Wildcats earn a meeting with UCLA.



- The third-seeded Bruins rode Lonzo Ball's 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to a 79-67 win against Cincinnati. Bryce Alford had 16 points and hit four of UCLA's 11 3-pointers. Jarron Cumberland had 15 points to lead the Bearcats.



- Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Baylor topped Southern California, 82-78 to advance to the East Regional semifinals in New York. Manu Lecomte scored all 12 of his points in the final 5 minutes, including a four-point play that put the Bears ahead 69-67. Terry Maston scored 19 points, King McClure added 17 for the Bears, who will take on South Carolina in the next round.