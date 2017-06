The McCracken County Conservation District plans to give away free tree seedlings later this week. Gardeners can go the district's office at 5470 US HWY 60 W between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on March 23rd & 24th.

They hope to give away the following seedlings:

Persimmon

White Oak

Southern Red Oak

Yellow Poplar

Chestnut Oak

Grey Dogwood

Roughleaf Dogwoods

Eastern Redbud

Loblolly Pine

If you have any questions, call 270-408-1244 or email mcccd@vci.net