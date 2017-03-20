Funeral arrangements made for former local sheriff & mayor

Former Ballard County Sheriff & Wickliffe Mayor Herby Gene Vance has passed away.

Vance was sheriff from 1986 - 1993 and mayor from 2007 to 2010. He died Saturday at the age of 78. His family has made funeral arrangements.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21st from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Wickliffe. A funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

According to his obituary, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Wickliffe City Cemetery Fund, c/o Brenda Harrison, 977 Kentucky Ave. Apt. 3, Kevil, KY 42053 OR Fort Jefferson Memorial Cross, 970 Jones Rd, LaCenter, KY 42056.