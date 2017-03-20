Two men charged in shooting death

Investigators charged two men in connection to the death of a southeast Missouri man. Ryan Grandi died March 1st 2017. A copy of a probably cause statement states he was shot multiple times in Cape Girardeau.

In the statement the investigating officer said the suspects were identified as Steffon Swader and Nicholas Fairbanks. Both were arrested earlier this month and have since been in custody. Investigators say Swader admitted to helping clean up evidence but denied firing a gun. They add Fairbanks admitted to breaking into Grandi's home and getting into an argument with Grandi over Grandi and Fairbanks' relationship with a woman. Sgt. Bonham reports Fairbanks said he pulled out his gun but that Swader fired his own gun. The report states the men argued for several minutes about what to do before taking Grandi to a hospital where he died.

On March 20th, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against Swader and Fairbanks. The charges include murder, burglary, and tampering with physical evidence.